Owo Church Bombing: Police investigators discovered 3 unexploded IEDs –FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) yesterday said suspected terrorist elements that attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, left three unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in their trail. New Telegraph reports that over 50 worshippers were killed by the terrorists, who were said to have disguised as ‘children of God,’ to conceal their identities. Scores of other parishioners were left with varying degrees of injuries. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the attackers were yet to be identified or apprehended. “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned in all totality the brutal murder of innocent Nigerians in an attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo, Ondo State. “The attack was carried out by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at about 11.30am on Sunday, June 5, 2022,” the FPRO said. According to him: “The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, in- vaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives. Police investigators who were part of the first responders deployed to the scene, have recovered pellets of expended AK- 47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) Unit confirmed the use of explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, three unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.”
