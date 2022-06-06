Owo Killing: SDP Presidential Hopeful, Adebayo, Condemns Attack

… says killing is a stain on Nigeria’s conscience

A presidential hopeful on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said the mass killing at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, at the weekend, is a stain on the conscience of the country and evidence of complacency on the Nigerian government.

This is as he advised the Nigerian government to act now and take a decisive action against such barbaric acts.

Over 50 people were killed when unknown armed men stormed the church, detonated bombs and opened fire on the congregation at the same time.

The killers, four in number, were reported to have arrived the premises of the church around 11.30 am in Volkswagen Gulf vehicle, disguised into the church as worshippers and moved in with the members before detonating the bombs.

Adebayo said, “It is with deepest sadness that I heard of the killings at the Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state. Wanton destruction of lives, peace and sanctity in the sanctuary of faith by evil forces is a stain on the conscience of Nigeria and final whistle against complacency. Government must act’, Adebayo said.

