Owo killings: OPC urges S’West govs to convene emergency security meeting

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has given advised South-West governors to summon a stakeholders’ summit on security in the region. The group said the meeting becomes necessary following Sunday’s heartless killing of over 40 worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The president of OPC, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, in a statement, described the Owo killings as a horrible, sacrilegious and provocative action, which showed the porous state of security in the South-West that must be urgently addressed. Afolabi also condemned the resistance northerners are putting up against the banning of commercial motorcyclists in six local governments of Lagos State. He warned that nobody should give the law an ethnic coloration.

 

