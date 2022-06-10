Owo killings: OPC urges S’West govs to convene emergency security meeting

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has given advised South-West governors to summon a stakeholders’ summit on security in the region. The group said the meeting becomes necessary following Sunday’s heartless killing of over 40 worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The president of OPC, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, in a statement, described the Owo killings as a horrible, sacrilegious and provocative action, which showed the porous state of security in the South-West that must be urgently addressed. Afolabi also condemned the resistance northerners are putting up against the banning of commercial motorcyclists in six local governments of Lagos State. He warned that nobody should give the law an ethnic coloration.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Manufacturers hike prices to augment shortfall
•Nigerians to pay more for goods, food Aside the worsening security challenges in the country confronting Nigeria’s economy in all fronts, there are revelations that the devastating impact of COVID-19 and rising cost pressures are forcing manufacturing firms to inflate the prices of goods and others to compensate for revenue shortfall incurred during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kogi born artist hits airwaves again
A Kogi born music maestro, Felix Olame, has once again hit the airwaves with a soul-lifting song. The song has since become a must play among his followers. This is even as many music lovers are surfing the YouTube and other social media to savour the new release. Featuring DJ Strange and Peace Azuka, Olame […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NWC Retreat: We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, says Makinde
…charges party to address voter apathy, pay attention to youth, women Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that with a new leadership that will soon take over the administration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was hopeful that the party will begin to take actions that will show Nigerians that it is different and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)