Owo Mass Burial: Akeredolu, wife weep during funeral

The pain, the agony, of the Owo massacre reverberated Friday at a church service specially held ahead of the mass burial of worshippers killed a fortnight ago when gunmen attacked the Saint Francis Catholic Church in the town.

The sight of the corpses, their pictures on the order of service which has about 20 women brought tears back to the congregation.

Not even Governor Akeredolu and his wife could hold back their tears.

 

