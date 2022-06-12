Owo massacre: Akeredolu cancels Democracy Day celebration

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has canceled this year’s Democracy Day celebration scheduled for today in Ondo State. The cancellation became imperative, according to the governor, due to terror attack by gunmen on parishioners at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo last Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the move was made to allow the entire people of Ondo State to grieve their loved ones, who died in the awful incident. Also, Akeredolu had personally in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the cancellation was to allow Ondo people mourn the deceased.

Gunmen had last Sunday rained terror on Owo, when they stormed that church where worshipers had gathered for the Pentecost day. After the deadly attack, no fewer than 40 people were killed and scores sustained varying degree of injuries.

In honour of the victims of the terror attack, Akeredolu ordered that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days.

