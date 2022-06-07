Metro & Crime

Owo Massacre: Akeredolu, Catholic church disagree on casualty figures

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Catholic Diocese Tuesday disagreed on the casualty figures of the Sunday attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government of the state.

While Akeredolu disclosed that 80 persons were involved in the last terror attack and only 22 died, the Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade said the attack claimed 38 lives.

According to Akeredolu, who disclosed the casualty figures on Tuesday evening during a statewide broadcast in respect of the attack that rocked the state, 52 survivors are on admission at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, St Louis Hospital, Owo and the Owo General Hospital as well as some private hospitals.

The governor said the attack was an attempt to test the will of the people of the state and indeed, the entire Southwest.

He added that the dastard act has the brazenly possible consequence of invitation to national anarchy, saying that “Yorubaland, and Owo in particular, have never been conquered before; and it will never happen.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Arogundade, revealed that efforts were still ongoing to trace those who took bodies of their loved ones away without getting to the hospital.

The Bishop said: “People have been asking me about the figure of those who died. The future that we can account for presently is 38.”

 

