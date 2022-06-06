Owo Massacre: Akeredolu declares seven days mourning, flags to fly at half mast.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared a seven-day state of mourning over the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo by gunmen suspected to bandits.

Akeredolu directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly all flags in the state at half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims of Sunday’s terror attack.

The governor said the attack on innocent worshipers at the church was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

He said: “Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves.

“We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

