Metro & Crime

Owo Massacre: Akeredolu declares seven days mourning, flags to fly at half mast.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared a seven-day state of mourning over the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo by gunmen suspected to bandits.

Akeredolu directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly all flags in the state at half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims of Sunday’s terror attack.

The governor said the attack on innocent worshipers at the church was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

He said: “Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves.

“We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

 “In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Federal lawmaker presents succour to flood victims in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to 10 communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency. Hon Komsol, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area, said he is determined to alleviate the hardships […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom’s attack: Benue CAN, ethnic leaders, others seek Miyetti Allah, FUNAM’s arrest

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Want MAKH declared a terrorist group The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); ethnic leaders and League of Friends Association to Governor Samuel Ortom Monday called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) for their alleged active roles […]
Metro & Crime

Mom, children bloodied by community hoodlums in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 44-year-old mother of six, Mrs. Mercy Adekunle, has narrated how eight suspected hoodlums in their community at the Mushin area of Lagos State, attacked her and her children with bottles. Mercy, a divorcee, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by her next door neighbour, Abdulahi, whom she was not on good terms with. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica