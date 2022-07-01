Owo Massacre: Akeredolu, Ondo Assembly battle-ready against bandits

The nightmare

Following the deadly June 5 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where about 40 worshippers were brutally massacred, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the State House of Assembly are leaving no stone unturned towards preventing a repeat of such attack. The governor who had been distraught over the attack in the state noted for its enduring peace, had during the funeral mass for the deceased victims vowed to take measures to address the reoccurrence of such attack in the state.

CCTV directive

Days after the funeral mass, Akeredolu signed an Executive Order mandating public and private institutions across the state to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) for effective security surveillance, after which he backed his counter part’s directive in Zamfara State for citizens to have access to licensed guns. On the Executive Order, the move according to the governor, became necessary due to the rising level of insecurity in the nation and the need to guarantee the security of people’s lives and property at all public and private institutions and centers throughout the state. Akeredolu in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Executive Order would be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions event centres, as well as supermarkets.

Other affected areas

Other facilities where the enforcement would be carried out included, educational institutions, hotels, motels, guest House, inns, restaurants, clinics and health Centres, eateries, recreation or vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public. He maintained that the directive was in pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vested in the governor, the Chief Executive powers of the state. He further revealed that the violators of the order will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria. Akeredolu said “Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests in the Governor of Ondo State the Chief Executive powers of the state, the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, hereby issues the following Executive Orders: “That the owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues and centres. “The installed CCTV de-vices apart from capturing all activities at the public/ private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required. The governor maintained that “the public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/ premises. “That where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect a well fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points. “That this Executive Order shall be enforced by all security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).”

Security challenges

With the deteriorating security situation, Akeredolu described as commendable the call by Governor Matawalle of Zamfara State that the Commissioner of Police to issue licenses to qualified citizens to bear arms in the defense of their immediate environments which he said is the way to go amidst to insecurity situation.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, Akeredolu, commended the boldness of Matawalle, in his bid to confront the security challenges in his state through pragmatic approach. The governor, however, described as great concern, the continued refusal by the Federal Government to grant licenses to security outfits, run by some states, to bear sophisticated firearms.

We are ready

According to the governor, with the security outfits bearing sophisticated firearms, they will be capable of restraining acts of criminality and brazen impunity with commensurate responses. He said “The deliberate policy of the Federal Government to deny exigent regional security outfits of the rights to bear firearms, when it is evident that the security agencies in the country are overwhelmed and distracted by centrifugal forces, is a major factor, among many, exacerbating the current security challenges in the country. “A federal system of government cannot be administered as if the country is a unitary colony, controlled, rigidly, at the centre, while the constituent units are treated as mere outposts. “This fact, coupled with the logic of divergence and rapid growth in population, imposes no other practicable measure on the managers of this country, including our legislators, than to accept the inevitability of the establishment of a State Police.” The governor added that “The statement released by the Ministry of Information of the Zamfara State Government on the need for citizens to arm themselves for self-defense, among others, confirms the pervasive loss of confidence in the current security arrangement the Country. “It signals a situation of near- capitulation on the part of the security agencies centrally controlled by the Federal Government. It portends great danger for the polity. “It is a sad commentary on the increasing inability and impotence of the Zamfara State Government, and other States, to protect their citizens in the wake of relentless and mindless assaults by terrorists and bandits. “It suggests a total lack of trust between that State Government and Federal Government on one hand, and the helpless and hopeless situation in which the people have found themselves concerning the security of lives, on the other. The stark reality confronting the people of Zamfara leaves the Government with no esoteric option than to lean heavily on the current arrangement. “The Government and the people of Zamfara State have been pushed to the wall. The feeling of despondency is pervasive in the land. We must, however, advise caution. The directive of the State Governor to the Commissioner of Police to issue licenses to qualified citizens to bear arms in the defense of their immediate environments and the State in general is commendable. “But the NSA and Inspector General of Police may have to issue license to possess a certain category of arms. No such licenses have been issued to individuals since 2007 while those which existed had been revoked. “Therefore, this directive, attractive and compelling in the current circumstances, may be stifled by existing federal arrangement.” Meanwhile, in order to strengthen the capacity of the State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps, the state House of Assembly revealed that it has commenced the processes of amending the law that established the

Results expected

It was gathered that after review of the law, it would give the Amotekun Corps power to have access to improved technology as well as sophisticated weapons to tackle the increasing security challenges. Gbenga Omole, the Assembly’s spokesperson and a member of the House Committee on Security who disclosed this said “We (the Assembly), have been doing our best; of recent, we have to tinker with the Amotekun law. “We are looking at the law to give more backings to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed. “So we are supporting the government (executive) in terms of security that law is under the process of being amended now to give more power to Amotekun.”

