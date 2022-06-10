News

Owo Massacre: Akeredolu pooh-poohs FG’s claim that ISWAP behind attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The claim by the Federal Government on Thursday that the deadly terror group, the Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP), was responsible for last Sunday’s terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was offhandedly dismissed on Friday by the Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu faulted the pronunciation as being hasty.

Recall that even without any arrests or conclusive forensic investigation and evidence, the Federal Government on Thursday blamed ISWAP for the attack that led to the death of about 38 persons.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, flanked by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said the Owo Catholic Church attack was perpetrated by international criminals.

Aregbesola, who said that no arrest has been made, further said that the security agencies had been directed to go after the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice, adding that the security was now zeroing in on them.

He noted that the attack has neither ethnic nor religious connotation as he affirmed that ISWAP’s activities have nothing to do with real religion.

According to Aregbesola, the motive of ISWAP was to pitch Nigerians against each other and make it appear as an ethno-religious war.

But speaking on Friday during an interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI), the Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, said the Southwest region has been a peace haven before the attack.

According to him: “The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide their attacks. If they had done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.

“We are helping the victims of the attack. Including those who lost their loved ones and those who are in the hospitals. We also have people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic Church.”

On state police, the governor said: “A single police command cannot guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. Amotekun suffers a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals.”

Akeredolu described the international community reactions to the killings in Owo as unprecedented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos tops with 142 infections as NCDC confirms 236 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 236 new coronavirus infections in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for November 18, 2020. Wednesday’s figure is the highest in nine days — the country recorded 300 new samples on November 8, […]
News Top Stories

CSOs to NASS: Override Buhari’s decision or remove direct primaries

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Onwuka Nzeshi

A coalition of civil society groups has expressed disappointment on the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him more than a month ago, stating that the development may undermine public confidence and trust in the electoral system. This is as the coalition urged the National Assembly […]
News

Insecurity: Info management key to overcoming Nigeria’s challenges – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that to triumph over the challenges facing Nigeria, citizens should overcome their differences in politics and religion, tribe and ethnicity. Gbajabiamila said one of the ingredients of overcoming Nigeria’s security challenges is information management. He disclosed this at the two-day National Conference on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica