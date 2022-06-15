News

Owo Massacre: Collaborate effectively to tackle insecurity, Senate tells security agencies

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Wednesday, called on security agencies in the country to be discreet in collaborating on intelligence gathering and sharing to forestall indiscriminate attacks on people and communities by terrorists.

The apex legislative Chamber made this call while considering a motion on the “Killing of Worshippers in Owo, Ondo State”, sponsored by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North).

While making resolutions on the motion, the Senate also condemned the recent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and mourned the murdered worshippers.

In his presentation, Boroffice noted with deep concern the attack on worshippers on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

He told the chamber that the attack led to the killing of 40 worshipers, with about 80 others suffering varied degrees of fatal injuries, saying “the attackers deployed dynamite and heinously massacres aged persons, women and children.”

The politician noted the killings of Nigerians across different parts of the country, warning that such massacres could be a trigger to inter-religious conflicts and ethnic war in the country.

 

Our Reporters

