Owo Massacre: Enough of these killings –Catholic Laity Council

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has called on Christians to defend themselves, noting that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take it in whatever way, be it under the guise of religion, ethnic or political differences. National President, CatholicLaityCouncilof Nigeria, Sir Henry Yunkwap (KSJI), while addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos, said any government that cannot protect the lives of its citizenry is obviously telling themtodefendthemselvesby whatever means.

TheCouncilequallycalled on constituted authorities to not just condemn criminality, but treat the life of every citizen as “very important, not minding where he or she comes from. “I want to categorically state here again that as believers in Christ Jesus, we are called to be peace-loving people and to preach it with both words and actions; but that does not mean we shouldn’t be sensitive to happenings around us and take action when necessary. To our leaders and all those who feel they have the monopoly of violence to know that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take itinwhateverway, beitunder theguiseof religion, ethnicor political differences.” Yunkwap, who was accompanied by other officials, during the press conference, urged the government to act by ensuring perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted. “I am heartbroken and I finditverydifficulttoaddress my people at this moment, knowing fully well that we are yet to recover from the recentmurderof ourdaughter and friend, the late Deborah Samuel, by some heartless religious extremists in Sokoto State. “While we are making frantic efforts to console our people and also plead with our youth not to take laws in their hands but to abide by the Bible injunction which admonished us, as Christians, to allow God take control and vengeance in all circumstances. Over 50 innocent worshipers on Sunday, June 5, at St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo in OndoState, weregruesomely murderedbythepeoplewe’ve deliberately refused to identify them by their names but prefer to use ‘unknown gun men’whenreferringtothem. “The crime committed by those killed was just two: One, they were Christians and, secondly, because they were in church on Sunday worshipping God. “As a Christian group and direct mourners of this sad incident, we do not want to only condemn this barbaric act carried out by these animals in human form, but use

this medium to let the government know that we have taken enough of this killing of ourpeopleandwenowfind it very difficult to chew what they’ve forcefully put in our mouth. The only option left is to throw it out,” he said. According to the Council, for any government who cannotprovidesecurityforits people, it is indirectly telling themtodefendthemselvesby whatevermeanstheycan. We are indeed tired of words; we want action and the urgent arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act. The Laity Council stressed: “Our leaders must rise against just condemning thisactbyusingtheoverused words like ‘bringing the perpetratorstobook.’ Theymust see the life of every Nigerian as very important, not minding where he or she comes from. “What the victims want from the government now for their souls to rest in peace istheassurancethattheirkillers will be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the land. “I hereby, on behalf of the entire Catholic Laity in Nigeria, sympathise with the bishop, priests and the laity of OndoDioceseoverthisact. Our hearts are with you. We pray for the departed souls and quick recovery to the injured.”

