Owo Massacre: Enough of these killings – Catholic Laity Council

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has called on Christians to defend themselves, noting that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take it in whatever way, be it under the guise of religion, ethnic or political differences.

National President, Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Sir Henry Yunkwap (KSJI), while addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos on Monday, said any government that cannot protect the lives of its citizenry is obviously telling them to defend themselves by whatever means.

The Council equally called on constituted authorities to not just condemn criminality, but treat the life of every citizen as “very important, not minding where he or she comes from.

“I want to categorically state here again that as believers in Christ Jesus, we are called to be peace-loving people and to preach it with both words and actions; but that does not mean we shouldn’t be sensitive to happenings around us and take action when necessary. To our leaders and all those who feel they have the monopoly of violence to know that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take it in whatever way, be it under the guise of religion, ethnic or political differences.”

Yunkwap, who was accompanied by other officials, during the press conference, urged the government to act by ensuring the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

