Owo massacre: Group lauds Amotekun over arrest of suspects

The Owo Is One Association has commended the swiftness in making arrest of suspected criminals behind the terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo. We commend our Governor Olurotrimi Akeredolu SAN the Commander General of Amatekun for his commitment , tenacity and doggedness in finding these vagabonds. National Coordinator of Owo Is One Association, Chief Akinboro Aruwajoye said in a statement on Thursday that the Association is highly impressed and satisfied with the way the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, went about the operation that led to some arrests of perpetrators of the terror attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...