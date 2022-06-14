Owo Massacre: IYC alleges influx of herdsmen into N’Delta

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has raised the alarm over the influx of herdsmen into Niger Delta. The group warned Ijaw communities to be on the alert to avoid a repeat of the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Spokesman for the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, said in Yenagoa that intelligence reports available to them revealed the movement of strange men under the guise of herdsmen and non-indigenes in the region. He said: “We want to call on Ijaw youths to be on red alert and not allow a repeat of the gory killings in Owo. We have observed some strange movements and are not comfortable.

“We are also calling on the security agencies to be on red alert and protect the people. We also call on nonindigenes residing in Ijaw communities to be vigilant and not allow unlawful individuals to infiltrate their midst to perpetrate evil in Ijawland.”

While condemning the Owo killings, the IYC urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to rejig the security architecture. Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Ekerefe called on the presidential candidates to take note that the Ijaw nation will only support a party sincere about true federalism, restructuring, review of the revenue sharing formula, and others.

He also urged the parties and their candidates to consider youths for the position of Vice President.

The group said: “While the search for the choice of running mates is ongoing, we urge the parties and their standard-bearers to embrace a running mate between the ages of 50 years and below.

“A running mate that has the acceptance of millions of youths in the country. A detribalised youthfully running that is competent inspire of religious beliefs.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...