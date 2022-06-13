Owo Massacre: Mass burial for deceased worshippers Friday

…Akeredolu extends mourning period

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has disclosed that worshippers who lost their lives during the June 5 terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State will be given mass burial on Friday, June 17, 2022.

This was just as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday, June 15.

The Director of Social Communication of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen.

According to the church, no fewer than 40 people died in the attack while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Social Communication’s Director revealed that the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery on Emure Road in Owo.

He said: “The mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo.”

Rev. Fr. Ikwu maintained that the number of the deceased still remained 40.

Meanwhile, the injured victims were still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre and the St. Louis Catholic Church both in Owo and some other private hospitals in the state.

However, no one has been arrested in connection to the deadly attack as the security agencies were still hunting for the assailants.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde the extension of the mourning period was sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a three-day mourning period, starting from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday across all the Southwest states.

Recall that the Governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Akeredolu in the statement appreciated his brother governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo.

