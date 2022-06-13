News

Owo Massacre: Nothing’ll stop us from worshipping God – Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the several attacks against the Catholic Church in Nigeria since 2012; bomb blasts, killings and several kidnappings, would not deter Catholic faithfuls or Christians in general from worshipping God or speaking the truth.

 

In a Homily delivered at St. Augustine’s parish on Sunday in Dutse-Sangbagyi, he noted that the refusal of the church to retaliate the various killings of Christians and attacks on the Church must not be perceived as cowardice.

 

He said: “Following last Sunday’s unprovoked attack and killings of worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, one is tempted to ask if the motive was a deliberate attempt to scare us away from worshipping God our way.

 

“If that was the aim, my beloved parishioners, I am here to encourage you  to remain steadfast in faith and to continue to gather like this in worship irrespective of the series of unprovoked attacks and killings we have suffered over the years.

 

“As is common knowledge, some other prominent religious leaders and other Nigerians have suffered a similar fate, yet, very little has been done to identify the culprits or to take solid proactive measures to stop the next attack.

 

“If these persistent attacks on the Catholic Church by those who kill and believe they are offering an excellent service to God (cf. Jn. 16:2) are meant to scare us not to worship again or to speak out in favour of justice, it should be clear that nothing will stop us worshipping God and speaking the truth.

 

“Many wonder why the concentration of attacks on the Catholic Church, knowing that the Catholic Church is in the forefront of interreligious dialogue, and is famous for its social services, educational and medical work, etc

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ile Arugbo: Judge declines to reassign case

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A Kwara State high court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday dismissed the application by claimants to the disputed Ile Arugbo land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki, Asa Investments Limited, asking the state Chief Judge, Sulyman Durosinlorun Kawu, to reassign the case.   The claimants had in January this year, taken the state […]
News

2023: Isiaka accuses Lagos Senator of ‘monetising’ Ogun West politics

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has accused the representative of Lagos West in the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) of “extravagant financial/material inducement” to achieve his bid to win the 2023 Ogun West senatorial election. Adeola had transferred his voting rights and his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership from […]
News

Senate confirms Chukwu as INEC REC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Abia State IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC). The confirmation followed the consideration of a report on the screening conducted by the Senate Committee on INEC. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South), in his presentation, recalled that the request by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica