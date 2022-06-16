News

Owo Massacre: Ogun Christian, Muslim leaders sign peace pact

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State yesterday signed a pact committing members of the two religions to peaceful coexistence. This followed the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where 40 worshippers were killed. This peace pact was signed when a delegation of the League of Imams and Alfas submitted a condolence letter to the CAN Chairman in the state, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya. The Secretary-General of the League of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, who led the Islamic leaders to the Abeokuta office of the CAN, described the Owo attack as “unfortunate and most painful”. Adewunmi assured Christians of peaceful co-existence, saying there was no reason any Muslim will invade a church or attack any Christian in the name of religion.

 

