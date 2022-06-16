Owo Massacre: Ogun worshippers conduct open rituals over attack

Following the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, worshippers of Ogun, the ‘god of iron’ in the community will today conduct open rituals upon the gunmen who carried out the attack. It was gathered that the purpose of the rituals was to conjure the deity to punish the terrorists behind the attack. However, the monarch of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, said there will not be any restriction of movement during the rituals. In a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the monarch, Sam Adewale, Oba Ogunoye said: “The traditional step being taken by the worried stakeholders in the community concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto requires the cooperation of everybody. “But this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow does not in any way disturbs the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town, as there would be no restriction of human and vehicular movements. “Please note that even the designated areas where the people in charge of the invocation are to perform the necessary rituals are also free for movements, but it is only that there would be strict traffic control.”
