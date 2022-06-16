News

Owo Massacre: Ogun worshippers conduct open rituals over attack

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Following the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, worshippers of Ogun, the ‘god of iron’ in the community will today conduct open rituals upon the gunmen who carried out the attack. It was gathered that the purpose of the rituals was to conjure the deity to punish the terrorists behind the attack. However, the monarch of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, said there will not be any restriction of movement during the rituals. In a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the monarch, Sam Adewale, Oba Ogunoye said: “The traditional step being taken by the worried stakeholders in the community concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto requires the cooperation of everybody. “But this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow does not in any way disturbs the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town, as there would be no restriction of human and vehicular movements. “Please note that even the designated areas where the people in charge of the invocation are to perform the necessary rituals are also free for movements, but it is only that there would be strict traffic control.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Naira strengthens against dollar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Barely 24 hours the Naira was forced to a downward trajectory by dollar scarcity, it bounced back, closing at N477 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N608 and N550, respectively. The Naira, however, weakened marginally at […]
News

You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel Cable News Network (CNN) has practically thumbed its nose at the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza, on the night of October 20, saying it was not bound by Nigerian laws regarding the probe. Responding to a […]
News

BEDC: Why Ondo South remains in blackout for 10 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said that the acute power supply limitation and the inability to connect more communities in Ondo South to the national grid was due to a damaged breaker at the Ondo 132/33KV Station. Mrs Kunbi Labiyi, the Chief State Head, Ondo and Ekiti states, gave the clarification in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica