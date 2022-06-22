Owo Massacre: PDP insensitive, dancing on victims’ graves –Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the party’s claim of security failure in the state following the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Akeredolu accused the PDP of insensitivity to the plight of the families who lost their loved ones in the attack, wondering why the opposition “couldn’t wait to dance on their graves”.

The Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement on Monday said by admitting the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed in tackling the security challenges facing the country. Akeredolu deserved commendation. But the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde yesterday, said his remarks were “targeted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which encourages state police”. The statement said: “The assertion credited to the opposition shows its lack of empathy and respect for humanity.

It is an unnecessary gloat that greatly offends the collective psyche of the people of the state. “The PDP, which obviously doesn’t know the limits of politics, is attempting to reap political capital at the expense of human lives. It is politics taken too far.

“Since the unfortunate incident of the Owo attack, the people of the state and across the country have collectively mourned the departed while praying for the injured to heal fast. “It is very sad that the PDP, in its characteristic manner, has shown that it places politics above human lives. At this time when the state is still struggling with the pains of the heinous attack, the opposition party has found it convenient to scoop political gains from the excruciating pains inflicted on humanity by the incident.

“The tombs of the deceased are yet to dry, but the PDP couldn’t wait to dance on their graves. This infantile and inhumane brand of politics depicts what the party stands for. “The governor’s remark was targeted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which encourages state police. This was a call that had been made even since the era of the PDP administration at the centre. “It is also a general knowledge that what has come to stay as terrorism in Nigeria today started under the PDP administration. The PDP in Ondo State must have forgotten that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

