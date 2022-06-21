Metro & Crime

Owo Massacre: PDP insensitive, dancing on victims’ graves – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken a swipe at the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the party’s alleged claim of security failure in the state following the June 5 terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

According to Akeredolu, with the PDP politicising the incident where scores of lives were lost, it was an indication that the party lacked empathy and respect for humanity.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kennedy Peretei had in a statement on Monday stated that by admitting that the APC government had failed to defend Nigerians

Akeredolu had confirmed the deteriorating security situation of the country.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said his remarks during the funeral mass for the victims was targeted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which he said encouraged state police.

 

Our Reporters

