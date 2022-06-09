Owo Massacre: Perpetrators not ‘unknown gunmen’ –ACF

…says killers should be brought to book

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, expressed shock at the Sunday attack on an Owo, Ondo State, Catholic Church. The ACF, which considered the attack “as the most barbaric and implacable human act in the recent time”, called on the authorities to bring the culprits to book and stop referring to them as unknown gunmen.

A statement signed by ACF Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, said: “The killing of innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo town of Ondo State, on a first service week, ushering in the month of June, could, best be described as an unimaginable erosion of inhumanity enveloping the nation.” The Forum frowned “at such animalistic attack on a peace-loving community, in which scores of lives were lost, with others battling for their lives in the hospitals. The Forum noted that similar killings had also taken place in mosques in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states, in the North West, and Borno and Yobe states in the North East. It added that the attack of worship centres were aimed at setting “our dear peace-loving people against each other.” The Forum called for all efforts to be put in place in bringing the culprits to book.

It added: “The Forum shall not take any excuse of linking such dastardly act to only ‘unknown gunmen’ , as we live and dine with the perpetrators in our communities. “It is no more acceptable to allow such inexorable killings happening without an inkling of an intelligence report that could nip that in the bud. Let our security operatives pay the necessary attentions in saving Nigeria of viable lives. A lost of a human life is a loss of a nation. “The Arewa Consultative Forum sends its condolence messages to the Ondo State Government, the Owo Community and the immediate and extended families of the deceased, while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.”

