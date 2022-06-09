arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Owo Massacre: Perpetrators not ‘unknown gunmen’ –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…says killers should be brought to book

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, expressed shock at the Sunday attack on an Owo, Ondo State, Catholic Church. The ACF, which considered the attack “as the most barbaric and implacable human act in the recent time”, called on the authorities to bring the culprits to book and stop referring to them as unknown gunmen.

A statement signed by ACF Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, said: “The killing of innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo town of Ondo State, on a first service week, ushering in the month of June, could, best be described as an unimaginable erosion of inhumanity enveloping the nation.” The Forum frowned “at such animalistic attack on a peace-loving community, in which scores of lives were lost, with others battling for their lives in the hospitals. The Forum noted that similar killings had also taken place in mosques in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states, in the North West, and Borno and Yobe states in the North East. It added that the attack of worship centres were aimed at setting “our dear peace-loving people against each other.” The Forum called for all efforts to be put in place in bringing the culprits to book.

It added: “The Forum shall not take any excuse of linking such dastardly act to only ‘unknown gunmen’ , as we live and dine with the perpetrators in our communities. “It is no more acceptable to allow such inexorable killings happening without an inkling of an intelligence report that could nip that in the bud. Let our security operatives pay the necessary attentions in saving Nigeria of viable lives. A lost of a human life is a loss of a nation. “The Arewa Consultative Forum sends its condolence messages to the Ondo State Government, the Owo Community and the immediate and extended families of the deceased, while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike: Gbajabiamila brokers truce between FG, ASUU

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…as parties agree on four critical issues The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, brokered a truce between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the parties agreeing on four major issues. ASUU said at a meeting the Speaker convened at the National Assembly, Abuja, that […]
News

Fuel protests: Kazakhstan calls for Russian help

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian-led military troops will be deployed to help “stabilise” Kazakhstan amid anti-government demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for support from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) as nationwide unrest escalates, reports the BBC. The protests were first sparked by rising fuel prices, but have broadened to include other political grievances. President Tokayev claimed the […]
News Top Stories

World Cancer Day: Tobacco kills over 70,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Nigerian Cancer Society and the #SmokeFree- Nollywood campaign, have launched a public digital petition to Nollywood filmmakers to remove tobacco from Nigeria’s film industry as it is responsible for the death of over 70,000 Nigerians. The President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Adamu Alhassan Umar, made a video explainer yesterday, petition ing Netflix, FilmOne, Ebonylife and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica