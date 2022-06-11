Owo massacre: Police deny arrest of suspected killers of congregants

The Ondo State Police Command has denied rumours that the suspected terrorists, who attacked Catholic Church in Owo town of the state, killing over 40 congregants and other sustaining vary degree of injuries have been arrested. Penpushing reports that the Command Public Relations Officer Funmilayo Odunlami, when contacted denied the rumour, adding that she could not confirm the arrest of the alleged murderers as at the time of filing this report.

The rumours of the unconfirmed arrest of the alleged murderers, it is recalled filtered into Owo town and environs on Thursday evening that the perpetrators of the terror attack were nabbed by the combined team of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps, and other security agents. Penpushing further reports that, a viral video hit the social media spreading the rumours, which attracted number of residents, majority of them who were youths, who trooped to palace of the traditional ruler for confirmation The monarch of the town, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye while addressing the crowd said he only heard about the news just the way the residents heard it and asked them to remain calm.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...