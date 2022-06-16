Owo Massacre: Senate tasks security agencies to collaborate in tackling insecurity

News Top Stories

The Senate, yesterday, called on security agencies in the country to be discreetincollaboratingonintelligence gathering and sharing to forestall indiscriminate attacksonpeopleandcommunities by terrorists. The apex legislative chamber made this call while considering a motion on “Killing of worshippers in Owo, Ondo State,” sponsored by t Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North). While making resolutions on the motion, the Senate also condemned the attack on St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, and mourned the killing of worshippers.

In his presentation, Boroffice noted with deep concern the attack on worshippers on Sunday, 5th June, 2022, at St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. He told the chamber that the attack led to the killing of 40 worshipers, with about 80 others suffering varying degrees of fatal injuries, saying, “the attackers deployed dynamite and heinously massacred aged persons, women and children.” The politician noted the killings of Nigerians across different parts of the country, warning that such massacre could be a trigger to inter-religious conflicts and ethnic war in Nigeria. Contributing, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo South) said: “Our internal security is still very defective. We need to put our resources together and improve theNigeriaPolicesothatwhat happened in Owo, should not happen in other places.”

On his part, Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), blamed the attack on religious extremism, urging religious leaders in the country todesistfromincitingtheir followers through religious messages preached in places of worship, stressing that doing otherwise would pose great security threat to the country. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “This is one sad event that took place, and we are all united in grief. One thing that is so imperative is for security agencies to continue to protect our citizens, and where we encounter breaches, the perpetrators must be fished out and then the law takes its full course.”

The Senate, in its resolutions, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to investigatethematterwith the aimof bringing perpetrators to book and as well deploy drones and helicopters to monitor forests and ungoverned areas in Nigeria, to identify illegal camps of armed bandits throughout the country.

 

