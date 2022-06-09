Owo massacre: S’West doctors demand arrest of perpetrators

The South-West zone of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday asked the Ondo State Government to arrest the perpetrators of Church killings in Owo. The medical personnel condemned the incident, urging members in Ondo and neighboring states to provide the needed health care service. Suspected terrorists had on Sunday invaded a church in Owo, Ondo State and killed some worshipers The medical doctors at their South West emergency meeting issued a statement, jointly signed by the zonal caucus Chairman, Dr Ogunlaja Oladayo and Caucus Secretary, Dr Bolaji Salako.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, South-West zone received with great shock the killing of innocent citizens in Owo, Ondo State. “This has become recurrent with no proactive measurestotacklethisugly trend. We sincerely condemn this ugly incidence in its totality. “We call on the government and the security apparatus to swing into action and fish out these unscrupulous elements in our community. We sympathise with the government and the good people of Ondo State on this great loss.”

