Owo Massacre: S’West govs declare 3-day mourning, review region’s state of security

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Following the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on June 5, where scores of worshipers were murdered by gunmen, governors within the South West states have declared a three-day mourning period in the region.

While disclosing that the mourning period will be from June 13 to June 15, the governors directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences across the six states of the region.

The governors who disclosed this in a communiqué issued after a virtual meeting held over the weekend to review the state of security in the region described the deadly attack as a collective loss across all south western states.

In the meeting which was chaired by the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the rising wave of insecurity in the country, especially the south west states was deliberated extensively upon.

 

