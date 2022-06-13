Owo Massacre: S’West govs declare 3-day mourning, review region’s state of security

Following the attack on St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, where scores of worshippers were murdered by gunmen, governors within the South West states have declared a three-day mourning period in the region.

While disclosing that the mourning period will be from June 13 to June 15, the governors directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences across the six states.

The governors who disclosed this in a communique issued after a virtual meeting held over the weekend to review the state of security in the region described the deadly attack as a collective loss across all south western states.

In the meeting which was chaired by the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the rising wave of insecurity in the country, especially the South West states, was deliberated extensively upon.

The communique read: “The governors condemn, in very strong terms, the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State, and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South West. The governors sympathise with the victims of the mindless attack in Owo.

“The governors agreed to declare a 3-day mourning period in memory of the victims of the 5th June, 2022 terror attack on St Francis’ Catholic, Owaluwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, starting from Monday, 13th June, to Wednesday, 15th, June, 2022 to symbolise our collective loss across all south-western states in Nigeria.

“The meeting agreed that all the governors should direct the flying of flags at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences across all the states in the South West, in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack.

“The governors noted with great discomfiture the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all South West states. The meeting, therefore, recommends an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the states.

It added: “The governors reviewed reports from various states on the factors militating against peace and security in the region. They expressed grave concern on the influx of okada riders into all parts of the South West, especially the state capitals.

“The meeting further resolved that efforts be geared towards identity management of okada riders and stringent regulation put in place for their operation.

“Consequently, the Forum decided it was time to reconvene the South West Security Committee to look critically into this creeping menace before it blossoms into another intractable social problem.

“The committee will be expected to submit its findings on the desirability of okada operations in the region. It is also expected to submit a multi-level template to combat the threat of insurgency and terrorism in the region

