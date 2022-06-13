News Top Stories

Owo Massacre: S’West govs declare 3-day mourning, review region’s state of security

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE Comment(0)

Following the attack on St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, where scores of worshippers were murdered by gunmen, governors within the South West states have declared a three-day mourning period in the region.

 

While disclosing that the mourning period will be from June 13 to June 15, the governors directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences across the six states.

 

The governors who disclosed this in a communique issued after a virtual meeting held over the weekend to review the state of security in the region described the deadly attack as a collective loss across all south western states.

 

In the meeting which was chaired by the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the rising wave of insecurity in the country, especially the South West states, was deliberated extensively upon.

 

The communique read: “The governors condemn, in very strong terms, the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State, and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South West. The governors sympathise with the victims of the mindless attack in Owo.

 

“The governors agreed to declare a 3-day mourning period in memory of the victims of the 5th June, 2022 terror attack on St Francis’ Catholic, Owaluwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, starting from Monday, 13th June, to Wednesday, 15th, June, 2022 to symbolise our collective loss across all south-western states in Nigeria.

 

“The meeting agreed that all the governors should direct the flying of flags at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences across all the states in the South West, in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack.

 

“The governors noted with great discomfiture the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all South West states. The meeting, therefore, recommends an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the states.

 

It added: “The governors reviewed reports from various states on the factors militating against peace and security in the region. They expressed grave concern on the influx of okada riders into all parts of the South West, especially the state capitals.

 

“The meeting further resolved that efforts be geared towards identity management of okada riders and stringent regulation put in place for their operation.

 

“Consequently, the Forum decided it was time to reconvene the South West Security Committee to look critically into this creeping menace before it blossoms into another intractable social problem.

 

“The committee will be expected to submit its findings on the desirability of okada operations in the region. It is also expected to submit a multi-level template to combat the threat of insurgency and terrorism in the region

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: APC knocks Buhari over Akpabio, other appointments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of Mr. Iboro Akpabio, as an ambassador-designate from the state. This was as the party said Iboro was not known to the state chapter of the APC and may not be an indigene of Akwa Ibom […]
News

How we generated N44bn IGR in spite of recession, by el-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, yesterday said that his administration had raised the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state to N44 billion in the year ending 2019. el-Rufai said this was in spite of the economic downturn experienced across the world, in which Kaduna State was not an exemption. Speaking at the […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: APC makes U-turn, reschedules National Convention for March 26

Posted on Author Reporter

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the party’s National Convention to March 26 at Eagle Square, Abuja. The decision was taken at the 20th regular meeting of the Caretaker Committee in Abuja on Monday. Addressing newsmen after the meeting that lasted almost three hours, the Secretary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica