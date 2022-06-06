News

Owo Massacre: Tinubu condoles Ondo people, donates N75m to victims, church 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has consoled with the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, the people of the state and the people of Owo for the attack on the Catholic Church that left many dead. In condoling them, the former Lagos State governor made a donation of N75 million to them.

Speaking at the palace of the Olowo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin  Ogunoye during  the visit in company of Governor Akeredolu on Monday, Tinubu condemned the violent attack on innocent worshippers and described the attack as evil that must be defeated saying there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our country.

It would be recalled that gunmen on Sunday invaded St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, leading to the death of over 50 people who were mostly children and women.

Before he visited the church for an on the spot assessment, Asiwaju Tinubu pledged the sum of N50 million to the victims and another N25 million to the Owo Catholic Church according to his media office.

Expressing his sadness over the tragic incident, Tinubu noted that the South West had never witnessed such an attack of such magnitude saying it was horrendous.

The Media Office said: “The APC presidential aspirant called on federal and the state governments to work together to strengthen security around the country.”

On his part, the media office stated that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Akeredolu who appreciated Tinubu for pausing his presidential campaign activities less than 24 hours to the APC convention promised to either bring the assailants down to the state for justice or take justice to them.

On the trip to Owo with Tinubu were former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of TETFUND Board Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro.

 

