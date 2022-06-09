News

Owo Massacre: US expresses worry over attacks in Nigeria

…on security, you’re doing well for S’West – Afenifere tells Akeredolu

The United States of America (USA) has expressed concern over the growing pattern of violence afflicting communities across Nigeria.

While condoling with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over last Sunday’s terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, the USA described the incident as horrific.

In a letter to Governor Akeredolu, dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the US extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, and the Owo community.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has described Akeredolu as a true son of Yoruba race, adding that his courage in establishing the Amotekun corps was typical of a true Yoruba man.

 

