Owo Massacre: US frets over attacks in Nigeria

The United States of America has expressed concern over the growing pattern of violence across communities in Nigeria. This is as the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere also described Akeredoluasatruesonof Yoruba race, adding that his courage in establishing the Amotekun corps was typical of a true Yoruba man. While condoling with GovernorOluwarotimiAkeredolu of Ondo State overthe last Sunday terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, the US described the incident as horrific.

In a letter to Akeredolu, dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the US extended her heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, andtheOwocommunity. The letter reads: “On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend mydeepestcondolencestoyou, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5. “This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria. “We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.” Meanwhile, Afenifere’s National Leader of the foremost Yoruba group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who led other members of the group on a condolence visit to Akeredolu, said the governor was doing his best to securenotonlythestate butthe South-West region. Adebanjo saluted the courage and stance of the governor on issues of national importance, saying that Akeredolu has always demonstrated that he is a politician with a second address. He described the Owo church attack as an unfortu-nate situation, calling on Governor Akeredolu to ensure the assailants do not go unpunished.

WhiledonatingN1.5million to the church and victims of the attack, Afenifere described theassailantsasterroristswho must be apprehended and made to face the consequences of the heinous crime. Speaking while receiving the delegation, Akeredolu who noted that his administration would not back down on its Anti-Open Grazing Law, re-emphasised the need for restructuring in the county, saying there is the need for a new constitutiontotakethecountry out of the various challenges facing it.

 

