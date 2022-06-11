Owo massacre: Victims recount more tales of horror

No fewer than 40 worshippers lost their lives last Sunday in a deadly attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owa -Luwa area of Owo, Headquarters of Owo Local Government Area, Ondo State. ADEWALE MOMOH spoke to some of the victims receiving treatments in the hospital, who recalled their ordeal.

For parishioners of Saint Catholic Church, Owa-Luwa, Owo in Ondo State, Sunday June 5, 2022, which was also Pentecost Day, was another avenue for them to stand before God and seek His blessings. With the worshippers already blessed by the priest, and in joyous mood, looking forward to spend the rest of the day with their families, however, this was not to be as dare-devil gunmen disrupted the prevailing peaceful mood of the cathedral as they stormed the church while the priest was in procession out of the church.

The gunmen numbering about four, who were armed to the teeth, stormed the church located in the heart of the town around 11.15am in a Golf 4 Volkswagen car and shot sporadically into the congregation. After about 30 minutes of heavy gunshots with improvised explosives detonated, the church transformed to a slaughter edifice as human parts littered the pews, floor and alter with bibles dripping of blood. One of the priests of the church, Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi, spoke on what transpired on the day as he said: “We were about to round off the service.

I had even asked the people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles. “We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes.

When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital.” With the bodies of those who were killed in the attack evacuated to different morgues in the town, the injured casualties were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Saint Louis Catholic Hospital and another private hospital. Narrating the incident, a survivor, Margret Attah, 43, a nurse with the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, who had her two legs amputated due to the effect of the improvised explosives used by the gunmen, said her live is already shattered. Attah, a mother of four, while writhing in pains on the hospital bed stated that she was yet to comprehend all that happened on Sunday. It was gathered that the nurse, who is not a member of the church, had gone with a parishioner for thanksgiving in the church. Another survivor, Gloria John, 28, said: “After the priest had given us the final blessings, we heard gunshots outside. The gunmen started shooting at us from outside. We started shouting and crying.

We also began to call on God to save us. Over 100 people died including children. Even husband and wife died at the same spot “I went to the church alone. My husband did not follow me. I was shot on the leg. It was when they left that my husband rushed inside the church and brought me outside. I and other victims were rushed to FMC.” Another victim, Alex Michael, stated that he was shot by the gunmen while trying to protect his children under the pew during the attack.

“In the church after the last prayer, we heard gunshot outside the church and before we know it they have started shooting people and everybody inside the church and many people died. “I was with my children and I tried to defend them and we have to move under the pew when the shooting was going on but the place could not contain us and my legs were outside and they shot my legs but thank God nothing happened to my children.’’ According to John Nwogwu, the gunmen who were four in number were decked in khaki attire, adding that they began shooting from outside the church before making their way into the church.

“What happened is that we were in the church after the last blessing and prayer by the Father. We just heard gunshot at the entrance of the church and before we know it, they have started shouting and killing people. “Before we could know what is going on we have been surrounded and we had to hide at the back of altar. We heard a loud explosion and the ceiling fell on us. “Even at that they were still shooting at us and at the door of the place we were hiding.

I saw one of our choir masters, he was hit with the bullet on his hip and was too tired. I can’t even say anything about his condition because he was so weak when we left the church. “Where I was hiding I was able to see one of the attackers, he was putting on Khaki that look like that of ‘Man O’ War’. He burnt the altar in the attacks. We lost husbands, wives and children. God was the one who kept us alive.”

Since the attack, there has been palpable fear not only in Owo but across the state that there might be reprisal attack over the incident. According to findings, the incident had heightened tensions in the state particularly in the northern senatorial district where bandits’ attack had been on the increase lately. In Owo, most shops were still under lock and key, particularly within the church axis as most residents were yet to comprehend the deadly attack on the worshippers

