Owo Massacre: We cannot afford to fail our people again, criminals must be smoked out, Akeredolu vows

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stated that his government could no longer afford to fail residents of the state following the deadly attack that occurred at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo on June 5. Akeredolu, who said his administration placed premium on the dignity of human lives, vowed to smoke out all criminals in the state from their hiding places and make the state uncomfortable for them.

The governor stated this yesterday, while donating 50 fitted patrol vehicles to all the security agencies in the state as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property. Akeredolu handed-over the patrol vehicles to heads of the security agencies in the state including the Army, Navy, Nigeria Police, the Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun Corps. According to the Governor, the commissioning and handing over of the vehicles was a further demonstration of the commitment of his administration towards providing the needed support for all security agencies operating in the state.

He said; “we still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month, when some daredevil terrorists, who have lost their souls to the devil, launched an attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo. “I wish to reassure the good people of Ondo State of our avowed commitment to the constitutional responsibility of every government, which is the security of lives and property and welfare of the people as enshrined in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended). This will remain our topmost priority.” While commending the governor for the gesture, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said “the concern of average citizen is the issue of security and the challenge of security agencies is transportation.

 

