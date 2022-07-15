Metro & Crime

Owo Massacre: We can’t afford to fail our people again, criminals must be smoked out – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu
has stated that his government can no longer afford to fail residents of the state following the deadly attack that occurred on June 5 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu, who said his administration places premium on the dignity of human lives, vowed to smoke out all criminals in the state from their hidings and make the state uncomfortable for them.

The governor stated this Friday
while donating 50 fitted patrol vehicles to all the security agencies as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property in the state.

Akeredolu handed-over the patrol vehicles to heads of the security agencies in the state including the Army; Navy, Nigeria Police, the Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun Corps.

The vehicles were distributed at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa shuts Poly over students’ protest

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State government has shut down the stateowned Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic for one week following violent protests by students of the institution. The students were protesting alleged closure of the school registration portal and imposition of N5,000 late registration fee by management, headed by the Rector, Mrs. Justina Kotso. The students chased away lecturers […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Thugs invade Ondo State House of Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some persons suspected to be thugs have invaded the Ondo State House of Assembly Complex in Akure, the state capital. The thugs, it was learnt converged on the Assembly to prevent the three suspended lawmakers reinstated by an Akure High Court judgement from gaining access to the Complex. According to ait.live, the thugs who […]
Metro & Crime

Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica