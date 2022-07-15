Owo Massacre: We can’t afford to fail our people again, criminals must be smoked out – Akeredolu

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

has stated that his government can no longer afford to fail residents of the state following the deadly attack that occurred on June 5 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu, who said his administration places premium on the dignity of human lives, vowed to smoke out all criminals in the state from their hidings and make the state uncomfortable for them.

The governor stated this Friday

while donating 50 fitted patrol vehicles to all the security agencies as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property in the state.

Akeredolu handed-over the patrol vehicles to heads of the security agencies in the state including the Army; Navy, Nigeria Police, the Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun Corps.

The vehicles were distributed at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

