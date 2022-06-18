Owo Massacre: We failed to defend victims, says Akeredolu amid wailings

Emotions ran high yesterday at Mydas Resort, Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State during the funeral mass held for the victims of the June 5, 2022 terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church. With families of the deceased victims and sympathiz ers shedding tears freely, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with teary eyes stated that the government has failed in its entirety to protect the victims as well as the entire citizenry. According to Akeredolu who sobbed throughout his speech, the security architecture of the country needed total overhauling, particularly that the government has shown lack of capacity. At the event, which was attended by the Governor’s wife, Betty, former Governor Mimiko among other dignitaries, Akeredolu said “what has happened to us in Owo, Ondo State is indescribable.

I still believe that there is no word to describe what happened. We have 22 of the deceased victims in this hall as some of them had been buried. “At the last count, these animals murdered 40 people. We have failed to defend these people. We have failed in the aspect of security. These forces of evil won’t be victorious over us. “We are asking Jesus to give us the strength as well as for the bereaved families. As Christians, we were told to forgive, but we are also made to know that we must not just surrender to be murdered. “One of the victims is a policeman, who has been failed by the system. Security architecture of this country needs rejigging. Something has to be done. We will discuss that in another forum, not here. It is not here that we will be talking of the failings of the government.”

While stressing that Akeredolu has not failed in his efforts to protect the people, the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Dr. Jude Arogundade, disclosed that the federal government has shamed everyone, which nobody can be proud of. Arogundade stressed that only decentralised police system can effectively tackle security issues in the country, lauded the move of the Governor to designate a memorial park in honour of the victims “Akeredolu is a strong soldier. He didn’t fail; he tried his best to protect everyone.

We are not used to this and no one can get used to this. What does it take for every state to have state police? Those who allow this situation to happen have blood in their hands. “Nigerians, you didn’t fail, the country failed you as well as the leaders, who paved way for this. Nigerians must claim this country back from those who are destroying it. “For those behind this, tell us what the anger is and not taking this route. If it is the way a government is protecting its people, tell us. The war they are fighting is not won this way. Nobody wins a war this way. You only win this kind of war by supporting your children and sending them to school.

“You can’t dominate us in Yoruba land with guns because we will always approach you with goodness. The FG has shamed us. We are not proud of you,” he said. On his part, the Bishop Of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah stated that “we remain hopeful about the future of our country, which is in the hands of God. “Where we are now is not Nigeria, we don’t recognize our country any longer, but again we have nowhere to turn to except to look up to God. “We are prayerfully hoping on the power of God because more than any person can talk about. We call on our people to remain strong,” he said. In his message during the funeral mass, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo said “for how much longer shall this continue? How many more must die? Buhari must wake up, sit up and protect the lives of Nigerians.”

