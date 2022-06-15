Owo Massacre: We won’t tolerate further attacks in our region –S’West govs

South West governors insist they will not tolerate a repeat of the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, warning armed gangs to steer clear of the region. At least 40 worshippers were gunned down and several others wounded in the attack.

The Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, who issued the warning while receiving Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) at Government House in Akure, yesterday, said they would not tolerate any unprovoked attack in the zone under any guise.

The governors were in the state to condole with the Ondo State governor over the Owo massacre. Akeredolu thanked his colleagues for their solidarity since the incident happened. He said: “We are part of this country and we have always come to this country in peace and we have maintained peace. We have been trying every time to maintain Nigeria because we believe in Nigeria.

“Let someone point to an incident in which we left our enclave or we left this peaceful environment and went to cause problems in other places. Let them tell us. We have come to this country in peace, and now people want to visit us with war. You want to maim and kill us; it is not easy.

“It is a dreadful assault. I said to people that if we were at war and we were armed and faced ourselves, in one day 40 people would not die from our side. But this is not war, we were not at war. “This is an assault on us, on our psyche. We cannot continue this way.

We believe in this place, we believe in South-Western region, we believe in Yoruba. Is Yoruba part of the Nigeria we believe in? Yes. “But I thank you for your solidarity. You have come all the time and we have always worked together, all of us.”

Abiodun said the attack was not just on the people of Owo and Ondo State but on the entire South West. The visiting governors announced the donation of N75 million to the victims of the Owo attack.

Meanwhile, South West governors said the region would soon meet to take a position to further consolidate and improve security in the zone.

