Owo massacre: We’ll now protect ourselves , govt has failed us – Bishop Catholic Diocese of Ondo

Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, speaks on recent attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo in Ondo State by suspected terrorists as well as other sundry issues surrounding the attack. Excerpts:

As a Bishop Of Ondo Diocese, how will you describe the attack at saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo by terrorists?

If you want to know, I’m very disappointed, very angry and humiliated in a country that has a history of cohesion, unity, collaboration among citizens. In a country that we have lived together for more than 60 years as a nation and having built this country together, all of a sudden we are experiencing an unprecedented division to the point that tribes no longer trust one another.

Just within these last few years, one tribe trying to dominate another, one religion trying to dominate another and the passion with which a group within the entire nation is working to overrun other parts of the country is quite troubling because we all came together and voted All Progressives Congress government into power. So I feel disappointed that those we elected into power in Nigeria are not carrying out their primary responsibility. Their responsibility number one is to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

Since the incident happened, you’ve been receiving visitors particularly those in higher authority making some promises. Are you confident about the promises they have been making that the perpetrators will be brought to book and justice will be served? Again, how can we trust this kind of government?

They promised they will bring back the Chibok Girls, but it’s empty promise. This is the seventh year that promise was made. They promised to arrest terrorists and some of those who are arrested, they claim they have rehabilitated them and we know the result of their rehabilitation. Yet nothing has been done to resettle those whose villages and lands had been taken over. And if what we are hearing in the press is true that these villages had been renamed by this group of people trooping into the country, how can we just sit down and feel that everything is alright? Everything in Nigeria is not alright.

Do we have official figure of casualties from the church now?

People have been asking me about the figure of those who died. The future that we can account for presently is 38. But we know that many people were taken to private hospitals. Even some people came to take the bodies of their loved ones. We are trying to trace those people so that we can have a re-count for all. But in the catholic hospital which is Saint Louis Hospital in Owo and the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, we have 38 bodies.

We learned that when the attack was on going, people made calls to security agencies and none appeared to face these people, until they went away unchallenged. What is you reaction to this?

It is the same story all over Nigeria. Those in charge of security of Nigeria, they will come out every time, we have incident of this nature to claim that the people are not right to debunk this kind of claim. You know what, it is the same story. Even when it happened, we called the military, the police went there. I have never seen an unprofessional, very unprofessional, in fact I’m even better than them, I’m sorry, I’m a priest of the Catholic Church. I was the one even pointing to the empty shells of bullet that were on the floor, and they picked them up and left. That night there was no security men at that compound. After this happened, everybody seems to be behaving as if they do not understand the basics of security and professionalism that goes with it.

In my little experience, when a place is a crime scene, you have to secure the place but you allowed the whole crowd to mess up the entire crime scene. So police cannot secure a crime scene and do proper investigation? Do you know that God saved us? I don’t want to say this because it will embarrass the whole nation.

But the police later discovered undetonated explosives inside the church after the attack. What is your take?

I went with the governor to the church, the police were with us, the highest levels of security outfits in Nigeria were there. We went through the entire compound and left. But later the anti-bomb squad came in, just where we were standing, they discovered that there were two explosives there and the police could not recognise that we were in danger at that point. God forbids, if one of them had exploded. This is what I’m saying, there is a crisis in our country, and that crisis is begging and calling for remedy, for experts to come in and rectify the situation. There is no country where people behave like this except bush country.

As a man of God, what is your advice?

I understand when people behave professionally and when people play dumb. We know those who are behaving like that, ignoring the issues, the facts. I have said to all the media houses that this is Nigeria, we grew up in this country. Nigeria is a regional power. Nigeria settles war. We went to Sierra Leone, Liberia, we went to everywhere. The same Nigeria that other countries bow to her professionalism, all of a sudden, a group of thugs, criminals who infiltrated our country are over riding Nigerian military? This is unacceptable, and whoever is doing this better stop.

There is an insinuation in some quarters that there is a target because the governor has been in the forefront on ways to tackle security issues in the country. And the attack was carried out on the governor’s home town. What is you take on this?

Whatever reasons those attackers have, they didn’t have to do it in a church. Even in situation of war, dirty war, people try to avoid the churches and the mosques. Even in war ethics, when an enemy runs into a church or mosque you leave him. You can surround the church and the mosque and wait until he comes out. We even have it in Yoruba tradition. When a father is running to beat up his son or to punish his son and the son runs to another elderly person, you dare not touch him because he is seeking refuge. We have it in our culture. Anyone who goes into the church to seek refuge in the presence of God, you dare not, you don’t do it. During war, you don’t even kill priests. Priests go to the war to administer sacrament. Two enemies will lay down their guns and make the priest attend to them. When the priest leaves, they can start fighting again. This is war ethics. In a war you do not kill children. If you go and watch all the movies in this world, no matter how dirty the movie is, a child may even carry gun and shoot a General and when the child is no longer armed, you take the child. But here, without provocation, without any form of political agenda that the church has in this environment, somebody will come from nowhere to attack the church in order to make a point? What point is there to make? What do they hope to achieve by this action? Whatever they hope to achieve, they never achieved anything.

Has the Catholic Church In Nigeria met On this matter?

Catholic Bishops’ Conference has been issuing communique upon on communique about the situation of Nigeria. We have even threatened, we have used all kinds of strong statements and what we get is just cold silence. Even the entire country has screamed that it has never happened that all the leaders of all the military and para-military outfits in Nigeria are headed by one tribe. The President just ignores everybody, what kind of thing is this? Do we still own this country? What is this agenda about? I have called on international community, I have called on anyone that cares to listen and I have called on Heads of States all over the world to please ask the leadership of Nigeria what is going on? Ask our President, sit him down and ask him, this is not the Nigeria we used to know.

When some governors visited You, you told that the attackers have the backing of some powerful people. What do you mean by this?

Everybody knows that, even the government knows that. In the newspapers sometimes ago, we read that UAE had submitted names behind these attacks even to Nigeria. Some Nigerian Generals had come out that they have identified those behind this evil to government and cold shoulder was turned to them. And that is why I’m asking what is going on?

What is the church doing in respect of the casualties now, many of them are in the hospital groaning in pains?

We are making all efforts at this point. We have started reaching out to them to make sure that everyone has whatever they need. Our hospitals here in Owo are all packed full and we are doing everything to make sure that the needs of everyone at least we are able to meet them in the shortest time possible. Their treatments are going on, surgeries had been done and nobody is going to be charged for anything. The church and probably the government. I don’t speak for the government but we will make sure that every bill is paid.

Nigerians don’t believe in government anymore as far as security is concerned. Where do we go from here?

Nigerians no longer trust their government and we have no confidence that the government can protect anybody. In that kind of situation, you protect yourself. What happened in Owo is a challenge. I’m challenged by the Nigerian constitution, I’m challenged by the system. When the system does not work for me, I look for a way to work for myself and that is not against the law, self-protection is not against the law. We will protect ourselves and we know how to do it better.

What is your message to the congregation now?

My message to the entire catholic in Ondo Diocese and all over Nigeria is that this is not new in the church. Persecution has been right from the time of Christ who founded the church, persecution is part of the history of the church, persecution doesn’t weaken the church, it strengthens the church. So that is my message that they should all be strong, that we will come out of this stronger, vibrant.

How will the incident affect programmes across catholic churches in the state?

We cannot even reach the security people because nobody trusts them anymore. Any moment from now, we will start to call native leaders, community leaders to begin to try and protect themselves, protect our churches. Yes, we do not have sophisticated guns the way they have but we will do everything within our own ability to secure our environment.

What lesson has the church learned form the incident?

There is no lesson to learn from evil but the Church has always matched evil with goodness. The Church has always confronted darkness with the light. So the lesson that I want all of us to know is that we should all protect ourselves. Whatever you can do to secure your life and the lives of your family, of your business, community so that we don’t become places like Zamfara where the local Nigerian natives have been displaced to give way to other people who are coming in and that is the agenda, and I want the government to come out to disprove that. This agenda will not work because it is not very real and very clear to everybody.

