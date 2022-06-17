News

Owo Massacre: We’re committed to preventing future attacks –Amotekun Commanders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Following the June 5 terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Commanders of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have assured that such attack will be forestalled in future in the region. According to the Commanders, the corps within the regions will synergise towards ensuring effective security system to avert any other attack.

The Corps Commander, which include the Ekiti Amotekun, General Joe Komolafe (rtd), Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) (Oyo), Retired Police Commissioner, David Ajibola Akinremi (Ogun) and Brigadier General B.B. Aderonbi (rtd), Osun State, stated this while in Owo to commiserate with the victims of the attack. Ondo State Commander and Chairman of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, while leading the entourage, said: “We are also here, to We express our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and we pray that Almighty God grant their souls eternal rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike: NASS part of conspiracy against credible elections in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has accused the National Assembly of being part of the conspiracy to deny Nigerians credible elections in 2023.   Wike said the National Assembly lacks the power to vetoPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill, noting that the only way for Nigerians not to repeat the […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt can’t go down – Akpabio

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… Says external, internal influences responsible for insurrections The Minister for Niger Delta Development and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the insecurity being witnessed in the country cannot pull down the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Akpabio, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters […]
News

Improve on your IGR, Ondo deputy gov urges council chairmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged all the 18 local government chairmen in the state to intensify efforts to improve their internally-generated revenue (IGR). Aiyedatiwa gave the advice during a visit by the Conference of Heads of Local Government Administration in the state, led by its Chairperson, Mrs Adenike Ogunsola, to his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica