Owo Massacre: We’re committed to preventing future attacks –Amotekun Commanders

Following the June 5 terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Commanders of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have assured that such attack will be forestalled in future in the region. According to the Commanders, the corps within the regions will synergise towards ensuring effective security system to avert any other attack.

The Corps Commander, which include the Ekiti Amotekun, General Joe Komolafe (rtd), Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) (Oyo), Retired Police Commissioner, David Ajibola Akinremi (Ogun) and Brigadier General B.B. Aderonbi (rtd), Osun State, stated this while in Owo to commiserate with the victims of the attack. Ondo State Commander and Chairman of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, while leading the entourage, said: “We are also here, to We express our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and we pray that Almighty God grant their souls eternal rest.

