Owo Massacre: Women protest killing of worshippers, place curses on attackers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

… 38 person were killed – Catholic church insists

Women in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State Wednesday protested against the killings of worshippers by gunmen at Saint Francis Catholic Church last Sunday in the town.

Led by the Iyaloja of the Owo, Chief Mrs Iwaloye, who condemned the gruesome killings, the women marched through major streets in the town and called for the arrest of the gunmen as well as enhanced security of lives in the town.

During the protest, the women visited the seven traditional sites in the town where they performed rituals and placed curses on the attackers.

During the protest, the women visited the town's seven traditional locations, performing rituals and casting curses on the perpetrators.

The women also paid a visit to the church where the worshippers were murdered to express their condolences to the priest and the church’s laity, emphasizing that the criminals would not go unpunished for defiling God’s home.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, urged to his people not to vent their fury on innocent people while reassuring them that efforts had been taken to guarantee that the offenders were apprehended while speaking to the women at his palace.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo have insisted that a total of 38 people lost their lives in the attack carried out by terrorists.

 

