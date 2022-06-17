Owo: Monarch seeks National Assembly approval for state police

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has asked the National Assembly to amend the constitution in such a way that will allow state governments to have their police force. The monarch urged women groups, civil society organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to march on the National Assembly to demand an amendment to the country’s constitution for the creation of state police in order to protect the citizens. Speaking when the ‘Owo is One Association’ led by Chief Akin Aruwajoye visited the palace to donate medical equipment to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and St. Louis Hospital in the town, and cash to victims of the June 5 attack on St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Owo, the monarch said the community has commenced the process of seeking divine intervention to arrest the culprits. The monarch, who thanked the association for the donation, said it was a sad sight to behold innocent children being killed in the June 5 attack.

He expressed optimism that the attackers must be apprehended for Nigerians to be assured of security to lives and property. He said: “There is no reason why the Federal Government should have exclusive custody of the police. The state government should take over the policing of their states. “Let us begin to advocate for true federalism and the creation of state police. Let us practice federalism the way it is practised in other countries. Let us begin to advocate for devolution of powers.

