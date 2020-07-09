Owoeye, lawyers, others mourn Lagos chief, Almaroof

Foremost estate agent, Chief Mutairu Owoeye and lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria yesterday paid glowing tribute to a Lagos chief, Teslim Adeola Almaroof, who died at the weekend, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the people of the state.

For instance, Owoeye in a statement yesterday described the late Almaroof as his father and mentor, who had a long and successful career in real estate with high ethical and moral standards. The late Almaroof, who was the head of Arota/ Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State died on 2nd July, 2020 in Lagos after a brief illness. However, Owoeye said ‘’Chief Almaroof has left his footprint in the sands of time and his memory will live long in the hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to have known him personally and a multitude of those who did not.” He went on: “His generosity towards his fellow man, particularly the less privileged, was legendary. He shall be sorely missed by the needy and oppressed whom he so loved and cared for. ‘’Chief was a man of many parts.

He was a creator of jobs who demonstrated untiring love for the downtrodden. “Baba was one of the worthy elders in the community and he lived a life worthy of emulation. Asanelder, hewas always after the progress and wellbeing of his community and his people.” Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Olu Daramola, who expressed shock over his passage, prayed that God would grant him eternal peace. Another lawyer, Mr. John Olowo said ‘’there is no word for me to describe your passing into eternal glory. You were like a father to me. My concerns were your concerns; I pray that God almighty will grant your immediate family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.’’

