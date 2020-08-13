Owoeye, others eulogise Lagos Prince, Almaroof, at 41-day Fidau Prayer

Forty-one days after his death, friends, associates and family yesterday eulogized a Lagos Prince, Chief Teslim Adeola Almaroof at his 41 days Fidau prayer, describing his death as a great loss. The Fidau prayer which was held at his Lagos residence, Coker estate, Alausa, was attended by his close friends, associates and family members, including his widow, Mrs. Lilian, children and their spouses and associates, who were all made to adhere strictly with COVID- 19 protocols as directed by NCDC. Almaroof, who is the head of Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, died on 2nd July, 2020 in Lagos during a brief illness.

However, speaking at the event, a frontline estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, described Almaroof as the father of the fatherless who would be solely missed. Owoeye said the deceased, who was deeply loved by the common people whose aspirations he championed and benefited greatly from his benevolence would miss him, saying it was not for nothing that people referred to Almaroof as “saviour of the poor” as the deceased was more comfortable identifying with the poor notwithstanding his wealth. Owoeye said: “I think Almaroof is a special human being.

A lot of things we said while he was alive are just becoming clearer to me after his death. Baba would be remembered for being just and fair to both Islam and Christianity alike adding that he was a detribalized Nigerian.” According to Owoeye forty-one days after the death of Almaroof he was yet to get used to it, saying his contributions to the development of people’s lives would not be overemphasized. In his sermon during the prayer, an Islamic Cleric, Sheik Safiu Afana disclosed that he had never met a man as generous as the late Almaroof, saying this might take many years to have another of his type.

Like this: Like Loading...