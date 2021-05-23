Owokoniran: APC government is ineffective

The newly sworn in Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Hon. Rahman Akanni Owokoniran, has condemned the All Progressives Congress-led government in Lagos State and at the national level for its alleged ineffective governance.

In an interview in Lagos, Owokoniran, who is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and onetime Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Boundary Matters in the state, scored the government low on service delivery.

“The APC- led government is a government of failure, cluelessness and thrives on propaganda. The administration does not have a service delivery plan neither does it care about the people. “Lagosians are being denied basic amenities including food, health, shelter and education and these have culminated in the impoverishment of the Nigerian people by this administration.”

Owokoniran further stated that governance is about the people but it is obvious that APC has anti- people ideas, adding that the APC-government has frustrated Nigerians in all its ramifications. Owokoniran further pointed out that the situation in Lagos has worsened as life has become even more difficult for citizens.

“Tariff on electricity has tripled but power supply has not improved. The amount of generators in the state has become a continuous health hazard for the people living in the state. Lagosians have to generate electricity and water for themselves because there are no basic amenities for the common man.

The roads are in a deplorable state because they are not motorable. “The suffering of Lagosians on a daily basis due to huge traffic jams and long hours on the road is completely unhealthy and unacceptable. Not to mention the palliatives donated by well meaning Nigerians that were hoarded while the people went hungry during the climax of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is enough proof that the APC-led government has never been about the people. Moreover this APC government has put the common man in a very vulnerable situation with hunger and ill-health.

This is part of what PDP wants to correct come 2023 take over. “The four years of Governor Lateef Jakande’s administration was successful due to the fact that it was a people-oriented and service delivery administration.

That is the type of government PDP identifies with and that is what we are bringing to the table. PDP is the peoples’ party,” he said. Owokoniran added that he was very confident that PDP will win back not only Lagos but Nigeria by a landslide.

“We are not complacent. We are focused and determined in our drive to take over government and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. “Our goals can be achieved because we are a formidable force.

Getting the right people who are committed to the Nigerian project and who understand the plight of the common man and are willing to strive to deliver the Nigerian people come 2023 is our priority.”

Owokoniran has been in the political scene for about four decades and was part of the formation of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), on whose platform he became a member of the State House of Assembly in 1983.

He was later appointed the DG of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Campaign Organisation for a second term. He said that PDP has what it takes to defeat the ruling part, but must be united to achieve victory, a mission that the committee set up recently was designed to achieve through reconciliation before 2023 elections.

“It is an attempt to reposition our party in the South-West region and set the pace with the objective to unite everyone so that the party would achieve the best as we prepare for the 2023 victory. Senator Bukola Saraki is doing a good job. He was in Lagos and he has been visiting other zones and regions. I am confident that we are all ready to move on and prepare for the battle ahead.

“PDP, unlike APC, had a broad-based foundation across Nigeria and was an inclusive government. Nigerians have come to realize now and they are yearning for change and are looking up to the PDP to take over.” He noted that part of the party’s restructuring agenda is the need to project its image and take advantage of this opportunity and make the desired change in government.

“PDP will work on its previous lapses. PDP deserves another chance”, he said. He added that President Good luck Jonathan achieved a lot during his tenure but Nigerians sadly only realised that after he left office. Nigerians were too hasty and so they fell for the lies of the APC propaganda machine.

“We have seen it for ourselves that PDP is a people oriented party and as such we will embark on programmes that are life changing, offer transformational leadership and meet the needs of Nigerians.”

