Owokoniran calls for peaceful, virile PDP Congress

Following the successful conduct of Ward and LGA Congresses, the PDP Lagos State chapter is set to hold its Elective State Congress on Saturday, October 16 at the Tarawa Balewa Square, ahead of the National Convention in about two weeks.

New state executive will emerge at the Congress to include 14 State Working Committee members and the elected officers shall serve in their capacities for four years.

In a statement by the PDP South West General Secretary, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, he said that the Congress is expected to go hitch free.

“We have all worked very hard to see that the Congress goes smoothly and we have good contenders vying for all the offices. We are certain that the best persons for the offices will emerge to move the party forward in preparation for 2023.

“I am using this opportunity to wish all contestants the best of luck in Lagos and other states”.

He also advised all contestants to remember that PDP is one big family with a huge task ahead. He added that the spirit of good sportsmanship is what is expected from all contestants. “PDP has no winner, no losers,” he said.

This Congress is expected to put an end to the controversies of the Lagos PDP and put the party in a strong position to take over Lagos come 2023.

The leading chairmanship contenders are Dr. Amos Fawole; Dr. Tokumbo Pearse erstwhile Assistant and Acting Secretary, Niyi Adams, the State Youth Leader, Hon. Phillip Aivoji, and a host of others.

The Electoral Committee is led by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu while the Secretary is Senator Abiodun Olujinmi.

