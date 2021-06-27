Owokoniran carpets Ogunkelu on alleged Doherty’s sack

The South-West General Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Rahman Owokoniran has carpeted former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Bimbo Ogunkelu, urging him to read the full judgment which sacked Chief Deji Doherty as the party’s chairman in Lagos State before making comments.

Speaking in Lagos, Owokoniran stated that Ogunkelu apparently veered completely off the court ruling on the matter and resorted to distortion of facts which does not augur well for the on-going reconciliation efforts in the party.

Justice Oyekan Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court on Tuesday in suit No: LD/3600/GCM/2019 removed Doherty as the PDP Chairman in Lagos State and reinstated former Chairman, Dr. Dominic Adegbola. But Ogunkelu stated in his reaction that the party will get a stay of execution and challenge the lower court’s judgment at the Appeal Court. He said: “We don’t accept that judgment.

How can a properly carried out congress be set aside by a court because some people are not happy? It is a miscarriage of justice and we will go to the Appeal Court. We don’t understand how the Judge came to that conclusion.

That is why we will appeal.” But Owokoniran stated that the issue of the letter being raised by Dr. Ogunkelu was not relevant in this matter because according to the reconciliation committee headed by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki it should not have arisen.

“The Court, of course, shares the same view when it said that the Congress that produced Deji Doherty should not have taken place. Dr. Ogunkelu needs to put his reputation behind the facts and make reconciliation possible as an elder statesman. “Putting himself in front of this distortion of fact at this point in time is mind boggling. Apena was disqualified.

Dr. Ogunkelu did not contradict Senator Saraki at the two reconciliation meetings he presided over in Owokoniran Ogunkelu Lagos when he said that the Congress that produced Doherty was illegal and that it should not have taken place.

“Secondly, Dr. Ogunkelu was at the Congress that produced Dr. Dominic Adegbola, who contested the state chairmanship position with Chief Apena, Kunle Okunola and Elder Agbaje contested.

“Chief Apena was disqualified because he was not from Lagos West Senatorial District. Dr. Adegbola emerged the winner from the Congress which had Dr. Ogunkelu and Deji Doherty in attendance. “Dr. Ogunkelu apparently had not read the judgment before this reaction, because he completely veered off the court ruling on the matter.

The issue of the letter being raised by Dr. Ogunkelu was not relevant in this matter because according to Dr. Saraki it should not have arisen. The Court of course shares the same view when it said that the Congress that produced Doherty should not have taken place.

“Dr. Ogunkelu needs to put his reputation behind the facts and make reconciliation possible as an elder statesman. It is very important that PDP continue to enjoy the reconciliation and peace that Saraki’s reconciliation committee and leaders of the party have successfully gained without unnecessary distractions.

PDP as a whole has serious work of salvaging the nation at hand,” hence, needs no further distractions, he said.

