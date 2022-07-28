Owu gets new monarch, as Abiodun approves appointment of 5 others

The Ogun State government yesterday approved the appointment of Prince Saka Adelola Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom, putting anendtothelong wait for the emergence of a new king in the community. The government also approved the appointments of Prince Oluwaseyi Rotimi Mulero as the new Aboro of Ibese, Yewa North Local Government Area; Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu Local Government Area; Prince Ademola Eletu as the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile, as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in Ikenne Local Government.
Abiodun flags off street lights project
The Ogun State government has commenced mass installation of street lights in major towns across the state. The project, tagged “Let there be Light”, is aimed at reducing armed robbery incidents and carnage on roads, especially at night. Abiodun, who made this known at a test run of the project on the 42km Sagamu […]
APC crisis: Nwosu urges President to reconcile warring parties
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) battles with leadership crisis, a chieftain and former Governorship candidate, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to reconcile and unite the warring parties. It was considered view that the President’s intervention will reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. […]
How Raw Garden Is Setting New Standards within the Industry
There’s been a lot of choking in the nascent days of commercial cannabis growing in Santa Barbara County, especially as white-tented, periodically pungent farms expanded into the heart of wine country. As repeatedly covered in both this newspaper and much larger publications, this 21st-century cultivation conflict triggered lawsuits, contentious county hearings, and no shortage of […]
