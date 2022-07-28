News

Owu gets new monarch, as Abiodun approves appointment of 5 others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday approved the appointment of Prince Saka Adelola Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom, putting anendtothelong wait for the emergence of a new king in the community. The government also approved the appointments of Prince Oluwaseyi Rotimi Mulero as the new Aboro of Ibese, Yewa North Local Government Area; Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu Local Government Area; Prince Ademola Eletu as the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile, as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in Ikenne Local Government.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

