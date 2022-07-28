Owu gets new monarch, as Abiodun approves appointment of 5 others

The Ogun State government yesterday approved the appointment of Prince Saka Adelola Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom, putting anendtothelong wait for the emergence of a new king in the community. The government also approved the appointments of Prince Oluwaseyi Rotimi Mulero as the new Aboro of Ibese, Yewa North Local Government Area; Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu Local Government Area; Prince Ademola Eletu as the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile, as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in Ikenne Local Government.

