Owunmi to youths: Don’t be intimidated by old politicians

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The former Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hon. Segun Sowunmi, Saturday charged Nigerian youths to resist every attempt by older politicians to bully them out of political activities, insisting that, it is their fundamental right to participate in politics.

Sowunmi, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged the youths to get more involved in politics, lamenting that, Nigeria is in bad shape today because the youths had stayed away from politics.

He spoke at an event organised by ‘Ogun What is Next’ group to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day with the theme: “The Role of Youths in Electioneering Process,” in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Sowunmi charged the youths to join political parties and contest for leadership positions, saying “you need to get involved. We need quality people to get involved in leadership, it is your life, do not allow older politicians to bully you out of political activities”.

Sowunmi, who labeled the youths as being “indolence” on issues that concern them and who leads them, lamented, “the youths are so disconnected from political and leadership activities, that they no longer pay attention to things that concern their immediate and future growth”.

The convener of the ‘Ogun What is Next’ group, Olamigoke Ogayemi, in his address disclosed that the group was set up to provide a platform for youths to engage, learn from older politicians and provide solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

