Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 90% effective against coronavirus

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Clinical trials of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University has shown to be up to 90 per cent effective at preventing the virus infection.

The researchers explained that their jab on the average, gives 70 per cent protection, when combining the results of two different dosing regimes, however, the protection of volunteers who were given two high doses was 62 per cent but rose to 90 per cent when volunteers were given a low dose followed by a high one.

According to them, the flu vaccine typically offers between 40 per cent and 60 per cent protection, depending on the strain that year, and was expected to cost just £2 per dose and could be stored cheaply in a normal fridge.

Although the vaccines earlier developed by Pfizer and Moderna in the US showed 95 per cent protection, both vaccines unlike the Oxford vaccine were more expensive and have to be stored between minus 70C and minus 20C thus requiring expensive specialist freezers and huge supplies of dry ice to prevent them from getting spoilt.

According to reports by the ‘Mailonline’, Oxford’s jab has been viewed as Britain’s best chance of mass-inoculation of the population by the end of Spring, as four million doses were ready to be administered before within the next one month once the jab was approved, adding that a total of 100 million jabs have been ordered for in total.

The report stated that: “Trials found Oxford’s vaccine to be 90% effective when given as a half dose then a full dose one month later.

“Oxford’s trials found that the jab has a nine in ten chance of working when administered as a half dose first and then a full dose a month later. Efficacy drops to 62 per cent when someone is given two full doses a month apart.

“More than 24,000 volunteers were involved in Oxford’s phase three trials in the UK and Brazil, half of which were given the vaccine and the rest were given a fake jab. There were only 30 cases of COVID-19 in people given the vaccine compared to 101 in the placebo group. None of the participants who took the vaccine fell seriously ill.

“The result also showed lower levels of asymptomatic infection in the smaller dose group which ‘means we might be able to halt the virus in its tracks.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock who was impressed by the vaccine’s results, disclosed that millions of doses would be ready to go by the end of December.

