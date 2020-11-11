Oxford partners African investment firms on COVID-19 report

Covid-19 Response Report (CRR), produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), will provide insights into the investment opportunities emerging in essential infrastructure and services as the continent works to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Titled “Private Equity and Venture Capital in Africa”, the CRR will be available from 26 November and represents OBG’s first pan-African CRR report and comes in the year AVCA marks its 20th anniversary. According to a statement from the organisations, the CRR will provide in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) activity in an easy-to-navigate and accessible format, focusing on key data and infographics relating to the region’s socio-economic landscape. It will chart the industry’s growth story in recent years, featuring details of the industry’s performance since 2014, and provide a regional breakdown of activity.

It will also examine the latest developments and trends following the outbreak of the virus, including both investments and exits. In addition, readers will benefit from case studies and contributions from players within the PE and VC capital industry with interests across a variety of economic sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, ICT and logistics.

Commenting on the partnership signing, Dara Owoyemi, AVCA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said “we are delighted to partner with OBG to provide critical data on African private equity and venture capital activity, as well as showcase how the industry has risen to the challenge of supporting African economies and businesses operating in critical sectors across the continent.”

