OYC frowns at plot to allow governors determine Ohanaeze president

National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has condemned a process for election of the new President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo stating that a process empowered Governors of the South-East to solely determine who would leads the apex Igbo group. Addressing newsmen in Owerri yesterday over the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo presided over by Chief Nnia Nwodo on Thursday 12, November 2020, noted the secret plan of the ill-constituted electoral committee is the beginning of the failure of the process.

He said it was undemocratic for Nnia Nwodo to ask governors to nominate two persons out of three per state to make up the Electoral Committee. He reemphasized that Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot be Southeast governors political association, stressing that any attempt to sell Ohanaeze must be resisted by over 30 million Igbo youths both home and in the diaspora.

“Apparently, Nnia Nwodo wants to avoid having the Igbo elders scrutinize his actions. Constitutionally, the elders/ Imeobi is the body to set up the Electoral Committee, the NEC only recommends but by swearing in the committee without recourse to the elders, its the usurpation of the powers of the Imeobi which is an impeachable act and a foil of integrity,” He regretted that since the tenure of Nnia Nwodo, the Ohanaeze General Assembly, Ohanaeze’s highest decision making body has not met once and that the Imeobi has only met three times, last time being in February, 2019 when he endorsed Atiku Abubakar as South East presidential candidate. The youth leader described the forthcoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo election as the “last bread of Ndigbo especially the youths”, stressing that it will not be business as usual.

He, therefore, warned Southeast governors and Nnia Nwodo to follow due process and respect democratic principles without compromise. Igboayaka added that Igbo youths will not trade the Ohanaeze Ndigbo election with any individual’s political interest, disagreeing with Nwodo who said in the meeting last week that any position allotted to any state, the governors should recommend or appoint the person and it shall be accepted by the general delegates.

He, therefore, queried the rationalebehindtheOhanaeze Ndigbo election if the governors are to appoint members of the national executive council which by implication means that, as it is the turn of Imo to produce the next president general of the apex Igbo organization, it is the right of the Imo state governor to appoint the next presidentgeneral of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

