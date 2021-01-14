News

OYC to Okorocha: Don’t set S’East on fire

National Working Committee of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) yesterday warned former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West District, Rochas Okorocha against destabilizing the Igbo nation.

The youths, who urged him to withdraw Mr. Chidi Ibeh from insulting Ndigbo by emerging as a factional President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, advised Okorocha not to be part of those destabilizing the Igbo nation.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting and made available to journalists, OYC called on Okorocha and Ibeh to join forces with their brother, Professor George Obiozor for economic development of South-East.

“Anyone fighting Prof. Obiozor is fighting Ndigbo andmustbeseenandtreated as an enemy of Ndigbo. “Senator Rochas Okorocha should understand the power of dialogue and peace by withdrawing Mr. Chidi Ibe from insulting the sensibilities of the most powerful race in the world Ndigbo and join forces with his brother, Prof. George Obiozor for the economic development of Alaigbo. “That Senator Rochas Okorocha should not in anyway be part of those destabilizing Alaigbo, but should understand that the unified interest of Ndigbo in 2023 is Nigeria President of Igbo extraction, which no one will doubt his capacity.”

The communinque was signed by Prophet Nwaokoro Felix Alagbaoso, Comrade Obiya Sabastine, Chairman OYC Ebonyi State, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, National President OYC, Dr. Chiesonu Iziga- Eruchalu National Vice- President, Comrade Augustina Chukwura, Deputy Chairman OYC Delta State, Comrade Chinaka Joseph Chinedu, Chairman OYC Imo State and Comrade Nweke Cedrick Ifeanyichukwu, National Asst. Sec OYC.

