Oye Kyme, Bobrisky’s ex-PA, cries out over ‘viral sex video’

Oye Kyme, the former personal assistant to Bobrisky, the controversial Nigerian crossdresser, is lamenting over what she claimed to be her now-viral sex video. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she described the “trending video” as the worst mistake of her life. Kyme also said she did not expect the sex video to go viral in Ivory Coast where she currently resides.

“I didn’t expect my sex tape video to trend in Ivory Coast, especially where I’m living now. I can’t even go out. This is the worst mistake I’ve made in my life,” the controversial internet personality wrote. There were, however, rumours in April that she ventured into the pornography industry.

Kyme was not on good terms with Bobrisky until November last year after a health scare involving her. In September, Oye had claimed Bobrisky and Mompha, the internet celebrity, had a romantic affair. Mompha dismissed the allegation and threatened to sue the brand-influencer if she didn’t withdraw her claim. Oye would later apologise to the socialite while recanting her allegation against him. She also disclosed that she would be away from social media in October last year after she contracted the dreaded COVID-19. This was followed by rumours that she passed away from COVID-19 complications, a claim that was debunked.

